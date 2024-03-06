O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of IBEX worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IBEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IBEX by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IBEX by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IBEX by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IBEX. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

IBEX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $270.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.63. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IBEX

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $117,735.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 402,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Further Reading

