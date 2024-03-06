O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $271.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.37. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $278.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.33 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

