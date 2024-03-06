O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 82,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.47, for a total value of $11,299,170.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,245,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,004,636.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $135.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day moving average of $113.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $71.36 and a 1 year high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.87%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

