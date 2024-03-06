O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 185,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares in the last quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Tiff Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,463,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,928,000 after purchasing an additional 39,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $86.13 and a twelve month high of $108.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.