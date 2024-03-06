O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 3,909.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Entegris by 103.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Entegris Stock Down 3.3 %

ENTG opened at $135.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.27. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $141.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,788.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,939 shares of company stock valued at $5,951,089. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

