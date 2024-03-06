O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $409.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $307.77 and a 12 month high of $409.34.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

