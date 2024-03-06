O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 142.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 32.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Align Technology by 21.2% in the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 7,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Align Technology by 379.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $299.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $956.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total value of $4,548,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

