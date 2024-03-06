O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MKC. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

