O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,934 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $470,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,242.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

