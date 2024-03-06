O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of USANA Health Sciences worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $2,469,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 85.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

USANA Health Sciences Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:USNA opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $221.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $183,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $183,639.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $205,893.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,868 shares of company stock worth $419,746. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.