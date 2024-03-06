O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 44,059 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 44,059 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,053.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,728,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

Crescent Point Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CPG stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.59.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

