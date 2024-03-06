O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 455 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 792.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of DCI opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $73.83.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,641.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $221,243.43. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $324,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,641.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

