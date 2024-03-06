O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thryv were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Thryv by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,185,000 after buying an additional 519,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Thryv by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 438,334 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Thryv by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,045,000 after purchasing an additional 163,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Thryv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,254,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Thryv by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Thryv alerts:

Thryv Stock Down 2.9 %

THRY stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $756.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THRY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Thryv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on THRY

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, with a total value of $95,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 501,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,279.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.