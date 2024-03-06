O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 967 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,283,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242,898 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 172,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,345 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $352,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ES opened at $58.14 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently -226.98%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

