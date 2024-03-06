O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $701,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TEAM. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total transaction of $1,712,891.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $32,544,945.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,729 shares of company stock valued at $65,794,265 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEAM opened at $196.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $258.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

