O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Stewart Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STC. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

STC opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.17%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

