Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and traded as low as $5.63. Ocado Group shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 3,200 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OCDGF

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Ocado Group Company Profile

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

(Get Free Report)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.