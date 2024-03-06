Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.47

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and traded as low as $5.63. Ocado Group shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 3,200 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Get Our Latest Analysis on OCDGF
Ocado Group Stock Performance
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Beam Therapeutics Bolts Higher on Gene Therapy Licensing Payments
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Vivani Medical Surges on its Ozempic-Like Weight-Loss Implant
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.