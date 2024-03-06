ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ODP stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99. ODP has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ODP will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of ODP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in ODP by 204.4% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ODP by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,965,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,283,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in ODP during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

