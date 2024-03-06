Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 480,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of ODC stock opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.65. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $73.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Oil-Dri Co. of America ( NYSE:ODC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 8.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $70,951.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ODC

Oil-Dri Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.