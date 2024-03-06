Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONCT shares. Brookline Capital Management raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Oncternal Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Down 6.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 167,268 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.