ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Stake Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of ONE Gas worth $21,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ONE Gas by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in ONE Gas by 948.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $61.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.59. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $605.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

