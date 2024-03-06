Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,455 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 49,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 172,965 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 37.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 137,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after buying an additional 37,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $110.92 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $304.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.