Orpea Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, March 22nd (OTCMKTS:ORPEF)

Shares of Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. The 1-1000 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ORPEF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Orpea has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

ORPEA SA operates nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, post-acute and rehabilitation hospitals, and psychiatric hospitals. Its nursing home facilities provide personalized support services; and logistical and residential services, including accommodation, meals, and laundry and room cleaning, as well as various daily event, entertainment, and therapeutic workshop services.

