Orpea Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, March 22nd (OTCMKTS:ORPEF)

Shares of Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, March 22nd. The 1-1000 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, March 22nd.
Orpea Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ORPEF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Orpea has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.
Orpea Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orpea
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Orpea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orpea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.