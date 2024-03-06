PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $114.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

