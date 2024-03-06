Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Down 0.7%

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.47. Approximately 41,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 103,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $602.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85.

Get Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRVR. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.