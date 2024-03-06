Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Down 0.7%

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.47. Approximately 41,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 103,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.67.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $602.66 million, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85.
Institutional Trading of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRVR. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $736,000. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 67,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.
Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of real estate companies from developed markets that are related to data and infrastructure. SRVR was launched on May 15, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.
