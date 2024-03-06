Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, March 8th

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 8th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of PGY stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 6.84. Pagaya Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGY. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 279.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 27,393 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.