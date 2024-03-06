Page Arthur B Sells 606 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Page Arthur B lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.9% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,205 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.42 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.47 and a 200-day moving average of $137.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

