Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

NYSE:PAM opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Pampa Energía by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 471,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 145,702 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 56,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 38,934 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 138,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 199,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.