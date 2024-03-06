Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $21.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $17.59 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 298212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 808.70%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.