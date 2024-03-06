Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Sets New 1-Year High at $82.47

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.47 and last traded at $82.47, with a volume of 3585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.22.

Parsons Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Parsons had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Parsons

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Parsons by 60.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parsons by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

