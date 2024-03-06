Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,550 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Patterson Companies worth $22,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 443.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 40,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 260,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

