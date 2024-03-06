Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Shares Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Payoneer Global traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 1,818,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,638,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

In related news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $211,326.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 729,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,253.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 61,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $333,749.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,617.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,991 shares of company stock valued at $746,867. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 91.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 63.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

