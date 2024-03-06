PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $56.46

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.46 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.70). PCI-PAL shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.71), with a volume of 20,856 shares.

PCI-PAL Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92. The company has a market capitalization of £35.69 million, a P/E ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.

About PCI-PAL

(Get Free Report)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCI-PAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCI-PAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.