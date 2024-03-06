PEAK6 Investments LLC Lowers Position in Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

PEAK6 Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Quantum Computing were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Quantum Computing by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum Computing by 1,894.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 3.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on Quantum Computing from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

Shares of QUBT opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $62.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.40. Quantum Computing Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.81.

Quantum Computing Profile

Quantum Computing Inc, a nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, offers affordable commercial applications. It delivers quantum solutions at speed and accuracy, at room temperatures, with little training, low power, and no unique environmental requirements. The company's leverages its core technology throughout its product offerings of computing, sensing, and imaging solutions.

