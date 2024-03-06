PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALTO. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $412,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Alto Ingredients by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALTO opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide used for beverage carbonation and dry ice; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.