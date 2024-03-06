Pengana Capital Group Ltd (PCG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 19th

Pengana Capital Group Ltd (ASX:PCG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th.

Pengana Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pengana Capital Group news, insider Jeremy Dunkel purchased 82,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.11 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,601.64 ($59,481.58). 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pengana Capital Group

Pengana Capital Group is a funds management group specialising in listed equities.

