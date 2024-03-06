Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Director Don W. Kassing Sells 778 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Penumbra Trading Up 2.8 %

PEN opened at $256.45 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $180.93 and a one year high of $348.67. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.65.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.36.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

