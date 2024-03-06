Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Perion Network by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Perion Network by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Perion Network Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PERI opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

