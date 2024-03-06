Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) Shares Down 13.9%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. 2,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.99.

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.