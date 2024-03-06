Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stake Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,225,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210,988 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Petco Health and Wellness worth $21,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,254.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WOOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.80.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

