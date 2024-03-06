PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

GHY opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 690,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after purchasing an additional 86,066 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,028,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 46,117 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Stories

