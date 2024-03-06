PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $12.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISD. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 82,176 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

