PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.15.

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

