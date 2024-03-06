PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDHY opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

