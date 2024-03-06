PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (SDHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SDHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SDHY opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Portfolio Manager Robert Cignarella acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Institutional Trading of PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund
