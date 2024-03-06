Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect Phathom Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.5 %
PHAT opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $17.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.
In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
