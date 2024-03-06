Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 424,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,711 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.77% of Phreesia worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $3,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 377.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Phreesia by 45.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Phreesia by 47.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,184 shares of company stock valued at $251,630. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.19.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 54.28% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

