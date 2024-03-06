PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.4%

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $95.78 and last traded at $95.65. 52,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 82,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.28.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 52,590 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,572.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 61,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $1,282,000.

About PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

