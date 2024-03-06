PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Trading Up 0.2%

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.05 and last traded at $50.02. Approximately 38,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 45,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMU. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,505.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

