Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.34% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $17,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,729,458.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,762 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,587 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFP opened at $84.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.31 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

