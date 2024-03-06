PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered PNM Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.20.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNM Resources

PNM Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PNM stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.35.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4,061.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

(Get Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.